Taylor Swift releases new song ‘…Ready For It’

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by releasing brand new song ‘…Ready For It’. Check it out below.

A snippet of the track was aired last night during ESPN’s coverage a college football game between Alabama and Florida State. While the trailer only features a montage of the glitz and action of American Football, the song itself is markedly different from comeback single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ – returning to her past sound of arena-ready, electro-driven pop bangers. This time, it has a darker edge.

The full track was then released on Spotify:

“I see how this is gonna go, Touch me and you’ll never be alone,” read the lyrics. “Island breeze and lights down low, no one has to know.”

The emotive chorus then bursts: “In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time.”

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Reputation‘ will be released on November 10, 2017.

Swift recently came under fire for her ‘Verified Fan’ initiative – offering fans better access to ticket sales for buying and streaming her music, with the hope of eliminating ticket tout bots. However a number of critics, including Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds, accused her of ‘fleecing her fans‘.

In response to the criticism, Swift’s spokesperson has defended the campaign to NME: “If these same tickets were offered on the open market,” they said, “scalpers would snatch them up and fans would be paying thousands of dollars for them. Scalpers and bots will not take the time to engage in legitimate fan activity.

“Taylor rewarding her fans for posting selfies, watching YouTube videos and downloading her albums, things her fans are already doing, is a great thing. This is a program that rewards fans for being fans and makes sure they get great tickets at face value.”