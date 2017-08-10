The singer is suing a former radio host for just $1

Taylor Swift has testified in court as part of her ongoing assault case against former radio DJ David Mueller.

Swift accuses Mueller of groping her during a 2013 meet-and-greet at KYGO radio, Mueller’s former place of work. The trial began on Monday (August 7).

Today (August 10), Swift took to the stand in court to testify against Mueller. Accusing the former DJ of “sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” Swift also stated that her bodyguard Greg Dent saw Mueller “lift [her] skirt.”

“It was horrifying and shocking and we had never experienced anything like [it],” she continued, declaring Mueller’s actions “intentional”.

When previously testifying at the pretrial deposition, Swift stated of the incident: “we get in a photo formation with me in the middle, and that’s when right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Mueller denies the allegations, and is suing Taylor Swift for $3 million in damages. Swift is counter-suing for just $1, stating in her suit that she hopes only that going to trial will help “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”