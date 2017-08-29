You can now buy the ‘I Heart T.S.’ t-shirt from Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video

Taylor Swift is now selling the ‘I Heart T.S.’, t-shirts as seen in her new video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Swift smashed streaming records when she dropped her new track and video last week, with fans pouring over the clip to look for hidden messages.

One of the more obvious Easter eggs in the video was when her backing dancers appear in shirts emblazoned with the words “I <3 T.S.” – a reference to a vest once sported by actor Tom Hiddleston while with Swift on Independence Day.

Now, Swift has made the shirts available for sale on her website.

Explaining the vest photos, Hiddleston said: “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this.’ And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

He added: “I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people’s interpretations about my life affect my life. A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was. The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story. And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding. So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July.

“I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

Meanwhile, the director of the video has since spoken out to deny imitating Beyonce.

Writing that though he greatly admires Beyoncé, Joseph Kahn said that Taylor’s video is “not in her art space.”

“I’ve worked with Beyoncé a few times,” said Kahn. “She’s an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey.”

He added: “Also there’s something to that “formation” shot I painted out and you haven’t seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday.”