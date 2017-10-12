Taylor Swift surprises UK fan with home visit after Instagram interaction

The singer shares a strong relationship with her fanbase

Taylor Swift has been surprising fans on Instagram by interacting with their photos and live feeds – with the star even visiting one fan in the UK this week to deliver a surprise package.

The singer – who is due to release her sixth studio album ‘Reputation’ on November 10 – has used the social media platform to communicate with her fanbase in the past, and it seems that she has returned to doing just that in the past week as the album near its release date.

A number of fans uploaded their reactions to Swift joining their live streams last weekend, including British fan Lara – who reacted with delight when she noticed that her idol had joined proceedings.

@tellytubbytaylor @cranberrytaylor HUGE CREDS TO ROBERT FOR SCREEN RECORDING MY REACTION!!!❤️❤️THIS IS SO HILARIOUS SKNNNNDNSNS !! @taylorswift @taylorswift A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Swift followed this up by personally visiting Lara’s home yesterday (October 11) – confirming that the artist is currently in the UK – and presenting her with a package of merchandise.

IM@NOT FUCKINGMMD OKAY INJUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMAPact ON MY LIFE AND J CANNOT BREATHE OR TYOE INPROBABLY WONT BE ANSWEINF DMS BC I CANT TRYOE WELL BUT SHE SPOKE ABOUT HYGTG AND THE ALGUM AND SHE SAUD THANK YOU AND I SPOKE ABOUT TABBY AND THE BRITS AND SORRY I CSOUDLNT SPEAK ABOUT EVERYONE AND ICLOCE HER SO MUCH IM SO SHOOK AND SHE BOUGHT BAGS OF MERCH AND WHAG THE FUCK JUST JAPPENED I AM DESD DEAD RJEMDNSMDMDMSdmdmdmsmdJSMMDDMMDMDMDMDMDMSMSMSMSMDMDMDM A post shared by lara ♡t+l+y+e~#1 hygtg stan☔︎ (@laraheartstaylor) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Meanwhile, Swift’s new app – The Swift Life – will launch before the end of the year.

The app is described as “a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor”.

It promises to offer exclusive photos and videos, replies from the singer herself, Swift-themed emojis (aka Taymojis) and the chance to listen to Swift’s music via the app.