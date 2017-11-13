Taylor Swift announces US tour for 2018

Singer will hit the road from next May

Taylor Swift has announced a tour of the US for 2018. Scroll below to find those dates.

The singer released her sixth studio album ‘Reputation’ on Friday (November 10), which features guest contributions from Ed Sheeran and Future.

Swift recently announced her UK comeback gig – she’ll be appearing at next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. The singer will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.

She’s now announced that she will embark on a US tour from May 2018. The stint runs until October. See those dates below.

May

8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June

2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July

7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August

4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September

1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

October

6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Swift’s new album has been controversially withheld from streaming services this week.

The singer performed songs from the album live on SNL at the weekend.