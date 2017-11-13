Taylor Swift announces US tour for 2018
Singer will hit the road from next May
Taylor Swift has announced a tour of the US for 2018. Scroll below to find those dates.
The singer released her sixth studio album ‘Reputation’ on Friday (November 10), which features guest contributions from Ed Sheeran and Future.
Swift recently announced her UK comeback gig – she’ll be appearing at next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. The singer will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.
She’s now announced that she will embark on a US tour from May 2018. The stint runs until October. See those dates below.
May
8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June
2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July
7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August
4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September
1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
October
6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Swift’s new album has been controversially withheld from streaming services this week.
The singer performed songs from the album live on SNL at the weekend.