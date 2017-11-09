Taylor Swift wins CMAs Song Of The Year award for ‘Better Man’

The track was written for country music group Little Big Town

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Better Man’ – a track written for country music group Little Big Town – won the song of the year accolade at last night’s Country Music Awards.

While Taylor Swift might be gearing up for her next big pop moment with new album ‘Reputation’ set for release this Friday (November 10), it seems her country music past is still earning due praise. ‘Better Man’ appeared on Little Big Town’s ‘Breaker’ album, and went to number on on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US.

Swift was revealed as the secret songwriter behind the country hit back in November 2016, before performing it for the first time in February of this year.

Little Big Town accepted the award on behalf of Taylor Swift, who was unable to attend the CMAs. “Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for this beautiful song and for loving songs and loving Nashville,” singer Karen Fairchild said.

Yesterday, Taylor Swift released the tracklist for her new album ‘Reputation’.

Set for release tomorrow, the record’s back cover was posted to Instagram after an early leak, and revealed a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Future called ‘End Game’, while other tracks on the record include ‘Don’t Blame Me’, ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’ and ‘I Did Something Bad’. Producers credited on the CD include Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, Shellback and Swift herself.