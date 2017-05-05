Taylor Swift “entirely focused” on writing new music

The singer last released an album in 2014 with her fifth studio work, '1989'

Taylor Swift is said to be “entirely focused” on writing new music for her next album.

The Pennsylvania-born singer last released an album in 2014, ‘1989’ – her fifth studio LP. The record was later covered in its entirety by Ryan Adams.

Having taken a break from music and the public eye in recent months, a source close to Swift has now disclosed that the singer is currently writing her next album – and is “entirely focused” on the new project.

Speaking to E! News, the source explained: “Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can’t wait to share it with her fans.

“She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100% dedicated to making music the last few months and that’s it.”

While she may be “entirely focused” on the new album, Swift did break her social media silence earlier this week by praising Haim‘s new single ‘Want You Back’.

“On.Repeat.Til.The.End.Of.Time!” she wrote in the accompanying caption on her Instagram page – see the post below.