Watch Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik break things in ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ video preview

Full clip expected to arrive on Thursday (January 26)

Taylor Swift has shared a preview of the video for her Zayn Malik duet ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

The two singers recently teamed up for the collaborative single, which serves as the lead song from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Darker.

Posting a preview of the moody, dark and destructive clip to Twitter, Swift promises that the full video will arrive at midnight (EST) on Thursday (February 26).

Watch the short preview below. It sees Swift and Malik breaking things in a hotel room.

It was recently claimed that Swift and Malik “set fire” to a £2,500-a-night hotel room in London during the shoot for the video.

Damage to the hotel room was reported by The Sun, with a source from inside the shoot claiming that Malik “trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall” while Swift “lit the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn’t have to be evacuated.”

The source also claimed that “all the scenes were carefully planned. It’s going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels.”

Meanwhile, an extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker has been released – watch it here.

The new film is the second to emerge from the erotic franchise, which has been adapted from E.L. James’ best-selling novels. The leads from 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, will reprise their roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively.