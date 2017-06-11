Taylor Swift’s back catalogue is currently outperforming Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ on Spotify

The country singer turned pop star put all of her music back on the streaming service on the same day Perry's new album was released

Taylor Swift‘s back catalogue is currently outperforming Katy Perry‘s new album on Spotify.

Swift had previously taken all her music off the streaming service in protest at how little artists get paid from streams. However, on Friday (June 9), she reuploaded all of her output to the online space.

The move coincided with the release of Perry’s new album ‘Witness‘, however Swift has denied that was a factor in the timing or decision.

Now, Consequence Of Sound is reporting that Swift’s music is outperforming ‘Witness’ with the former having 10 songs in the top 200 streamed songs. There are only four songs from ‘Witness’ in the top 200, meanwhile.

Perry currently has the highest-ranking song with ‘Swish Swish’, which sits at Number 55. However, Swift’s ‘1989’ album had over 1.68 million streams yesterday (June 10) compared to ‘Witness” 1.10m.

Perry, meanwhile, has said she is “100 percent ready” to “let go” of her long-running beef with Swift.

The feud started in 2013 when Perry hired three of Swift’s backing dancers mid-tour. The trio had previously toured with Perry for two-and-a-half years. Swift wrote ‘Bad Blood’, reportedly about Perry, the next year.

During a livestream to promote her new album ‘Witness‘, Perry suggested the pair should move on while in conversation with Arianna Huffington.

“I’m ready to let it go,” she said. “Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

She continued: “There are bigger fish to fry and there are bigger problems in the world. I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter and, like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like ‘Yeah we can do this’.”