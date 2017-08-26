"There is no correlation."

Taylor Swift’s record label have confirmed that it is a coincidence that ‘Reputation’ will be released on the anniversary of Kanye West’s mother’s death.

Swift caused a commotion the past week when she blacked out all her social media, before posting a mysterious clip of a snake and then announcing album details, followed by the lyric video for new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

‘Reputation’ will be Taylor’s sixth album and will drop on November 10.

However, social media users noticed that this will be the 10 year anniversary of the death of Kanye West’s mother, Donda, who passed away on November 10 2007 as the result of complications from a cosmetic surgical procedure.

However Taylor Swift’s label have confirmed that it’s purely a coincidence.

“It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases,” a publicist told People.

“There is no correlation.”

There is much speculation over who ‘Look What You Made Me Do‘ is about, with Kanye being a frontrunner, thanks to Taylor’s lyrical mention of ‘a tilted stage’, which could reference the set design on Kanye’s Saint Pablo tour.

The ‘Reputation’ cover also bears a striking resemblence to Kanye’s ‘The Life of Pablo’.

Taylor and Kanye’s beef goes way back to 2009, when while accepting her VMA for Best Female Video for ‘You Belong With Me’, Taylor Swift was interrupted when Kanye West climbed onstage, grabbed her microphone and uttered the immortal line, “I’m-a let you finish…”.