Taylor Swift’s music returns to Spotify and streaming – on the day of Katy Perry’s album release

The pair have a long-running feud

Taylor Swift has returned her music to Spotify and streaming services – controversially on the same day that Katy Perry releases her new album.

The ‘1989’ star removed all of her music from Spotify back 2014, being very vocal in her opposition.

“Piracy, file sharing and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically, and every artist has handled this blow differently,” she wrote. “It’s my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album’s price point is. I hope they don’t underestimate themselves or undervalue their art.”

But as of today, to celebrate the album ‘1989’ selling over 10milion copies, her entire back catalogue has returned to streaming services.

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

However, this comes on the same day as the release of ‘Witness’ – the new album from Katy Perry with which she has a long-running, well-documented feud.