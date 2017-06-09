Taylor Swift’s music returns to Spotify and streaming – on the day of Katy Perry’s album release
The pair have a long-running feud
Taylor Swift has returned her music to Spotify and streaming services – controversially on the same day that Katy Perry releases her new album.
The ‘1989’ star removed all of her music from Spotify back 2014, being very vocal in her opposition.
“Piracy, file sharing and streaming have shrunk the numbers of paid album sales drastically, and every artist has handled this blow differently,” she wrote. “It’s my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album’s price point is. I hope they don’t underestimate themselves or undervalue their art.”
But as of today, to celebrate the album ‘1989’ selling over 10milion copies, her entire back catalogue has returned to streaming services.
However, this comes on the same day as the release of ‘Witness’ – the new album from Katy Perry with which she has a long-running, well-documented feud.
Speaking to NME for this week’s cover feature, Perry was asked about her long-term producer and songwriter Max Martin being one of the co-authors of Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’, a track widely-rumoured to be about Perry.
“I can’t speak for him, but he didn’t know [who ‘Bad Blood’ was about],” Perry said. “I’m not supposed to tell him what he can and can’t do. I’m very fair; I’m super-duper fair and I’m not one of those people who’s like, ‘You can’t do that because I don’t like that person’. Just, like, you do you, make your own choices.”
She added: “I said that but, I mean, I’m not Buddha – things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [their respective fan groups]. That’s so messed up!”