Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ reportedly won’t be available on major streaming services

Executives say they don't expect her new album to be available on the main platforms upon its release

Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Reputation‘ reportedly won’t be made available on major streaming services upon its release on Friday (November 10).

The record is the pop star’s long-awaited sixth album and will feature the singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do‘, ‘…Ready For It?‘ and ‘Gorgeous‘.

The New York Times spoke to four executives at the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, all of whom said they did not expect ‘Reputation’ to be available on their platforms as soon as the record dropped. The employees spoke anonymously to protect private negotiations, and said plans could change at any moment.

A spokesperson for Swift declined to comment on her streaming plans when approached by the paper.

As Spin reports, the star’s website only lists four retailers for the record – the iTunes store, Target, Walmart and her official store. However, fans will be able to stream ‘Reputation’ in at least one place – the iHeart Radio All Access Powered by Napster app.

Swift is set to perform at the radio network’s Christmas shows in December, and a ‘Reputation‘ album release party special will be broadcast on Friday evening across more than 100 of iHeartRadio’s stations.

The singer had previously pulled her music from Spotify in protest against low royalty payments, but re-uploaded her back catalogue to the platform in June. She also starred in an advert for Apple Music last year, having previously threatened to withhold her music from the service upon its launch in 2015 unless artists were compensated fairly.

Meanwhile, Swift confirmed her first UK show on this album campaign earlier today. It will mark her first performance in the country since headlining British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park in June 2015.