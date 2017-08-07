Taylor Swift’s sexual assault trial begins in Colorado

The musician is seeking only $1 in her settlement

Taylor Swift’s trial against radio host David Mueller today began its jury selection process in Colorado. Swift has accused Mueller of groping her whilst taking a photo at a meet-and-greet backstage in 2013.

The trial will be taking place at a Colorado federal court and should last ten days. It will be overseen by US District Judge William Martinez. Swift is expected to testify against Mueller, who has so far denied the allegations.

In July, Martinez sanctioned the radio host for destroying evidence.

When testifying at the pretrial deposition, Swift stated of the incident: “we get in a photo formation with me in the middle, and that’s when right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Broadly report that though the incident was not immediately reported to police, according to her deposition, Swift did speak to her mother and management about the event. The deposition states that Mueller was then approached by security who “informed him that he could not attend the concert”. Mueller’s former employers KYGO were also reportedly told of the incident that night, and the DJ was removed from his position two days later.

Mueller sued Swift, her mother and her manager in 2015, claiming that they had applied inappropriate pressure on KYGO to fire him following the incident. The DJ sought $3 million dollars in damages after losing his $150,000 annual salary. Swift filed her counter-lawsuit a month later “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”



Swift is seeking only one dollar in her settlement, promising “to donate any financial reward from the trial to charities supporting survivors of sexual assault and gender-based violence” Newsweek reports.

A photo being circulated by TMZ is thought to be evidence of the assault, though the publication reports that Swift has asked the judge to keep the image private.