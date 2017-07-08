Tears for Fears cover ‘Creep’ by Radiohead at Hyde Park BST show

The cover looks set to be a regular occurrence on the duo's upcoming US tour

Tears for Fears covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ tonight at their show in Hyde Park. The concert is part of the British Summer Time festival which wraps up tomorrow, July 9th.

The band were warming up for The Killers, who are headlining BST tonight. Watch footage of Tears for Fears covering Radiohead below:

#tearsforfears #creep #radiohead #BSTHydePark A post shared by Andrew Trendell (@andrewtrendell) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Tears for Fears played 11 tracks during their warm up set, opening with ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’, and closing with ‘Shout’.

The ‘Creep’ cover looks set to become a regular occurrence in the Tears for Fears tour, after the duo played the same track a few days ago at their Tel Aviv concert. On July 11th they will start their US tour in Dallas, Texas.

See the full setlist from the Tears for Fears Hyde Park show below:

‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’

‘Secret World’

‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’

‘Change’

‘Mad World’

‘Memories Fade’

‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)

‘Pale Shelter’

‘Break It Down Again’

‘Head Over Heels’

‘Shout’