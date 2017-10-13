Listen to Tears For Fears’ first new song in 13 years ‘I Love You But I’m Lost’

Band release greatest hits collection 'Rule The World' in November

Tears For Fears have shared their first new song in 13 years.

‘I Love You But I’m Lost’ is one of two new tracks recorded for the band’s upcoming greatest hits collection, ‘Rule The World’, which is out on November 10.

The other new track is called ‘Stay’, which the band say will be a more “emotional fare”.

Tears For Fears’ last original music was 2004’s ‘Everybody Loves a Happy Ending’. In 2014, they released an EP of covers, which saw them take on Arcade Fire, Animal Collective and more.

Listen to ‘I Love You But I’m Lost’ below:

I Love You But I’m Lost I Love You But I’m Lost, an album by Tears For Fears on Spotify

The ‘Rule The World’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’

2. ‘Shout’

3. ‘I Love You But I’m Lost’

4. ‘Mad World’

5. ‘Sowing The Seeds Of Love’

6. ‘Advice For The Young At Heart’

7. ‘Head Over Heels’

8. ‘Woman In Chains’

9. ‘Change’

10. ‘Stay’

11. ‘Pale Shelter’

12. ‘Mothers Talk’

13. ‘Break It Down Again’

14. ‘I Believe’

15. ‘Raoul And The Kings Of Spain’

16. ‘Closest Thing To Heaven’

Meanwhile, Tears For Fears are working on a new album and wrote a song with members of Bastille for it. They also recently covered Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ live.

Member Curt Smith recently described how his children think he’s “hip” now because his music influenced The 1975.

“I actually met The 1975 at Coachella last year because they were big fans of ours and I love them, and my eldest daughter is the hugest 1975 fan,” he said.

Smith continued: “So I got major brownie points for that. I’m becoming hip to my children because bands of their generation name us as influences, so you can definitely hear it, the same way as we were influenced by other people.”