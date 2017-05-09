Ted from ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is in a band now

Listen to the first track from Ben Lee and Josh Radnor.

Ted from How I Met Your Mother, aka actor Josh Radnor, has announced a new music project.

Radnor has teamed up with indie musician Ben Lee, the pair have aptly called themselves Radnor & Lee.

Lee was previously a member of Australian band Noise Addict before going on to release eleven solo albums. You can listen to the debut track from Radnor & Lee ‘Be Like The Being’ below.

Meanwhile, the mooted How I Met Your Mother spin-off series appears to have been delayed.

The spin-off is being steered by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who had until now been serving as co-executive producers and writers on another hit US series, This Is Us.

However, Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have now been promoted to showrunners on This Is Us, meaning the How I Met Your Mother spin-off will be placed “on the back burner”, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Aptaker and Berger’s spin-off is the second attempt to continue the How I Met Your Mother franchise. In 2014, when the original show ended after nine seasons, a spin-off called How I Met Your Dad was immediately ordered by CBS. A pilot starring Greta Gerwig was filmed but never aired.

In that same year, show bosses were forced to apologise following allegations of racism in the hit US comedy.

The series came under fire for an episode which saw stars Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders and Alyson Hannigan playing kung-fu film stars – and using ‘yellowface’ to do so.

Showrunner Carter Bays later issued an apology, writing: “With Monday’s episode, we set out to make a silly and unabashedly immature homage to Kung Fu movies, a genre we’ve always loved. But along the way we offended people. We’re deeply sorry, and we’re grateful to everyone who spoke up to make us aware of it.”