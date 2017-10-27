One Direction and Shawn Mendes songwriter Teddy Geiger announces plans to transition

Geiger, 29, has penned massive pop hits

Teddy Geiger, songwriter for One Direction and Shawn Mendes, has announced plans to transition.

Geiger, who penned One Direction’s ‘Where Do Broken Hearts Go’ and some of Mendes’ biggest hits including ‘Stitches’, ‘Treat You Better’ and ‘Mercy’, was recently asked by a fan: “Why do you look different lately?”. Geiger replied by announcing: “I am transitioning”.

“Okay… because u asked nicely,” Geiger wrote. “I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time.”

After an outpouring of support from fans – and Mendes himself, Geiger later posted a selfie to Instagram along with the caption: “Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends.” See below.

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Woke up to so much love. I have the best friends. 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Geiger, 29, first rose to fame after appearing on VH1 reality competition In Search of the Partridge Family in 2004, going on to release debut album ‘Underage Thinking’ in 2006, which spawned the top 40 US single ‘For You I Will (Confidence)’.

More recently, Geiger has become better known as a songwriter. As well as Mendes and One Direction, Geiger has also worked with Tiesto, Empire of the Sun, James Blunt, Birdy and DJ Snake.