The teenager who died at Reading Festival has been named

Liam Gallagher paid tribute on Twitter after the teenager's death was announced.

The teenage boy who sadly died at Reading Festival 2017 last month has been named.

The 17-year-old was Matthew Jones of Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, authorities have confirmed.

Jones was found unresponsive in his tent in the early hours of the festival’s Monday morning (August 28). Paramedics tried to revive him but at around 2am he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said at the time that they were treating his death as “unexplained”, though not suspicious.

According to The Mirror, an inquest into Jones’ death will be opened by the Oxfordshire County Council coroner tomorrow (September 5).

Taking to Twitter on August 28, former Oasis frontman-turned-solo star Liam Gallagher, who played at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, paid tribute to the boy, writing: “Just heard about that young kid who was found dead in his tent at Reading,” before adding “so sad, RIP kid x.”

When the boy’s death was confirmed on August 28, Reading Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendant Rory Freeman, said there was “no cause for concern for surrounding festival-goers.”

Superintendant Freeman added: “I would like to thank nearby campers for their co-operation whilst we are in attendance. We will continue to provide support to the boy’s family at this difficult time.”