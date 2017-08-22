Teenager sexually assaulted twice on the way back from Boardmasters 2017

Police have called it 'deeply upsetting and shocking'

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted twice while on her way back from Boardmasters Festival 2017.

The surf and music festival took place in Cornwall last week, with performances from the likes of Two Door Cinema Club, The Flaming Lips, Slaves, Loyle Carner, Stormzy, Bastille, and many more.

On her train journey from Newquay to Plymouth on August 12, a 17-year-old girl was then subject to a “deeply upsetting and shocking” assault from two men.

As she boarded the train, the young girl was first approached by a white man with pale skin and ginger hair, wearing a white shirt with a palm tree on it, blue shorts and a novelty shark hat. After offering to help her with her luggage, he later went and sat with her on the train at about 8.45pm, when he asked if she wanted a kiss. After declining, he then tickled her before trying to take her mobile phone.

Then, later on the same journey at around 9pm, she was approached by a white man with mousey hair, sideburns, a white polo shirt and camouflage shorts, claiming that his name was Lance.

She told the man what had just happened to her, before he kissed her and “touched both her and himself inappropriately”.

British Transport Police investigating officer Detective Constable Matt Grieve said: “This was a deeply upsetting and shocking incident for this young woman and we are urgently seeking witnesses.

“If you were on board this train and witnessed what happened, or saw two men acting suspiciously, then I would urge you to get in touch.

“Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to understand what happened, and who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.