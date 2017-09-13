Tegan and Sara covers album will feature Grimes, CHVRCHES and Ryan Adams

The sisters wanted to do something special to commemorate the 10th anniversary of one of their "most important" records

A new Tegan and Sara covers album will feature Hayley Williams, CHVRCHES, Ryan Adams and more.

Titled ‘The Con X: Covers’, it will see artists cover Tegan and Sara’s fifth studio album ‘The Con’, released in 2007.

“As the 10th anniversary of The Con approached, Sara and I started to brainstorm meaningful ways to celebrate what was easily one of our most important records,” Tegan said of the album.

“Almost immediately we established that a tour playing all 14 songs in a more intimate and stripped-down arrangement would be memorable for our diehard fans. But we also wanted a companion piece that would live on past the anniversary, hence The Con X: Covers album was born,” she added.

“We wanted the proceeds to go to our recently launched Tegan and Sara Foundation, which raises money for self-identified women and girls in the LGBTQ community.

“With that intention set, we asked 14 artists who were either outspoken allies of the LGTBQ community or LGBTQ themselves to each cover a song from The Con, in any fashion they saw fit. All the artists agreed to donate their time and energy to the project and their labels all agreed to waive their fees as well. We are beyond grateful for the contributions of each artist, and we hope fans of The Con will be moved by their interpretations.”

See the full list of artists contributing to the album as well as the artwork below:

The Con X: Covers – Track Listing

1. Ruth B. – I Was Married

2. MUNA – Relief Next to Me

3. Shura – The Con

4. Mykki Blanco – Knife Going In

5. PVRIS – Are You Ten Years Ago

6. Ryan Adams – Back in Your Head

7. City and Colour – Hop a Plane

8. Kelly Lee Owens – Soil, Soil

9. Bleachers – Burn Your Life Down

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – Nineteen

11. Sara Bareilles – Floorplan

12. Shamir – Like O, Like H

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – Dark Come Soon

14. CHVRCHES – Call it Off

Digital Bonus Tracks

15. Cyndi Lauper – Back in Your Head (Bonus Track)

16. Bleached – One Second (Bonus Track)

17. Vivek Shraya – I Take All the Blame (Bonus Track)

18. Tegan and Sara – Miami Still (Bonus Track Demo)

‘The Con X: Covers’ artwork:

The album is set to be released on October 20, with a vinyl version arriving on December 22. The band have also announced a string of tour dates, which you can see below.

San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre (Oct 20)

Las Vegas, CA Palms Casino Resort – The Pearl Concert Theater (21)

Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel (23)

Los Angeles, CA The Theatre at Ace Hotel (24)

San Francisco, CA The Masonic (25)

10/26 Portland, OR Revolution Hall (26)

Seattle, WA Moore Theatre (27)

Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre (28)

Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (30)

Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (31)

Winnipeg, MB Pantages Playhouse Theatre (Nov 2)

Minneapolis, MN State Theatre (3)

Chicago, IL Oriental Theatre (4)

Detroit, MI Masonic Temple – The Cathedral Theatre (5)

Toronto, ON Massey Hall (6)

Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre (8)

Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre (9)

Upper Darby, PA Tower Theatre (10)

Washington, DC The Anthem (11)

Atlanta, GA Tabernacle (13)

Austin, TX Paramount (15)

Austin, TX Paramount (16)