Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin and more feature in Ruby Tandoh’s new mental health zine

'Do What You Want' will be released in April

Tegan and Sara‘s Sara Quin is among a handful of musicians featured in a new mental health zine curated by food writer Ruby Tandoh.

Do What You Want is a one-off project helmed by former Great British Bake-Off contestant Tandoh and partner Leah Pritchard. It features multi-medium contributions related to the subject of mental health and raises money for mental health charities Mind, Beat, Sisters Uncut, Centre for Mental Health, and others.

As well as an interview with Quin by Laura Snapes (Pitchfork, Rookie, former NME features editor), the magazine also includes a poem by ex-Joanna Gruesome singer Alanna McArdle and a piece by Trust Fund’s Ellis Jones.

Outside of music, there’s an interview with actress Mara Wilson (Mrs Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street, Matilda), recipes from Nigel Slater and more.

Read a piece titled ‘On The Realities Of Being A Black Woman With Borderline Personality Disorder’ by Christine Pungong over at The Fader.

Do What You Want will be released on April 28 and is available for pre-order.

Tandoh says of the project: “Over the years we have both suffered from mental health problems and one of the most difficult things about those times was how difficult it was to seek help, and how isolating the illness was. We both know first hand the stigma of being mentally ill, of not being able to be honest with friends and family about why you have withdrawn from work, social plans, studies, relationships. Although we have grown up in a generation that is more aware of mental health (and illness) than ever, we still felt that social pressure to ‘just cheer up’ acutely. There is a real lack of understanding about the many different ways that mental illness can manifest, the things that trigger it, and what can be done to help.”

Pritchard adds: “I think nearly all of us know someone who has struggled with their mental health – even if maybe you, personally, haven’t experienced mental illness. So many of us suffer in silence because we’re afraid of how people might react. That’s why we wanted to make this magazine. As well as raising money for charities that help those with mental health problems, we wanted to make something that would provide a channel for people to engage with discussions around mental health and give a platform to those suffering from mental illness. As someone who has suffered trauma, and experienced anxiety and depression, my hope is that the magazine will promote empowerment and compassion in the face of the stigma, misinformation and oppression that issues around mental health so often carry.”