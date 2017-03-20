Temples share ‘behind the scenes’ tour diary video

Take a trip as the band take 'Volcano' on the road

Temples have shared an exclusive behind-the scenes video from on the road of their latest American tour. Check it out first on NME below.

The video follows the four-piece as they take their acclaimed second album ‘Volcano‘ to their dedicated fans around North and South America, as well as capturing their intoxicating live show.

“We took a camera on tour and instead of having a film-maker, we just picked up the camera when we fancied it,” frontman James Bagshaw told NME. “This is a fly on the wall insight into one of our South American/North American tours! You can’t really fully capture what touring is like through film, but this is a small glimpse into our travels.”

The video is set to their huge single ‘Strange Or Be Forgotten’.

“We’re continually inundated with pressure in modern life to have to make something of ourselves and leave behind a legacy in this world,” said bassist Tom Walmsley of the track. “‘Strange Or Be Forgotten’ is our way of questioning the necessity of having to be all so individual and unique – when really it’s our true selves that should be celebrated.”

Temples’ upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

March

26 Newcastle, The Riverside

27 Sheffield, The Leadmill

28 Manchester, Academy 2

30 London, Brixton Electric

31 Brighton, Concorde 2

April

01 Derby, 2Q Festival

02 Birmingham, Institute 2

07 Germany, Cologne, Gebaude 9

08 Germany, Munich, Strom

09 Czech Republic, Prague, Palac Akropolis

10 Germany, Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

11 Germany, Hamburg, Krust

12 Denmark, Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

14 Netherlands, Nijmegen, Doornroosje

15 Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

18 Belgium, Brussels, Botanique – Orangerie

19 France, Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix

20 Switzerland, Lausanne, Les Docks

21 Switzerland, Zurich, Plaza

22 France, Lyon, L’Epicerie Moderne

24 France, Paris, Elysee Montmarte

27 Birstol, Trinity Centre

29 Leeds, Live At Leeds