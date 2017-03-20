Stream Ten Tonnes’ Maccabees-produced new single ‘Silver Heat’

Also watch a 'making of' video for singer-songwriter's 'Born To Lose' EP
Upcoming singer-songwriter Ten Tonnes – aka 19-year-old Ethan Barnett – has shared his track ‘Silver Heat’.
The song, produced by The Maccabees‘ Hugo White at his band’s Drugstore studio, was premiered by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 at the weekend. Listen below.
Barnett – the younger brother of George Ezra – says of the track: “It’s really just about looking back, in part about my ex-girlfriend, but more about that mood you can get into, when a flashback hits you suddenly, and you’re right back in that place.”
Ten Tonnes – Silver Heat by Ten Tonnes
You can also purchase and stream my new single here – https://wbr.ec/tentonnes-silverheat Pre order my “Born To Lose” vinyl EP here – https://wbr.ec/tentonnes-warnerlp
You can also watch a ‘making of’ video for Ten Tonnes’ upcoming ‘Born To Lose’ EP, which is out on June 9.
Barnett says of his musical upbringing: “I did that classic thing of standing in front of the mirror, posing, so I guess that rocker thing was always there in my head. Even when I’d only learnt a couple of chords, in the back of my mind there was this thing of: ‘I think I can give this a shot.’”
Ten Tonnes played SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas last week. He plays the following upcoming UK dates:
April
28th – Hit The North Festival
29th – Live at Leeds
May
18th – The Great Escape
26th – Dot To Dot, Manchester
27th – Dot To Dot, Bristol
28th – Dot To Dot, Nottingham
June
10th – Bushstock
July
2nd – Barn on the Farm
September
9th – Festival No. 6