Stream Ten Tonnes’ Maccabees-produced new single ‘Silver Heat’

Also watch a 'making of' video for singer-songwriter's 'Born To Lose' EP

Upcoming singer-songwriter Ten Tonnes – aka 19-year-old Ethan Barnett – has shared his track ‘Silver Heat’.

The song, produced by The Maccabees‘ Hugo White at his band’s Drugstore studio, was premiered by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 1 at the weekend. Listen below.

Barnett – the younger brother of George Ezra – says of the track: “It’s really just about looking back, in part about my ex-girlfriend, but more about that mood you can get into, when a flashback hits you suddenly, and you’re right back in that place.”

Ten Tonnes – Silver Heat by Ten Tonnes You can also purchase and stream my new single here – https://wbr.ec/tentonnes-silverheat Pre order my “Born To Lose” vinyl EP here – https://wbr.ec/tentonnes-warnerlp

You can also watch a ‘making of’ video for Ten Tonnes’ upcoming ‘Born To Lose’ EP, which is out on June 9.

Barnett says of his musical upbringing: “I did that classic thing of standing in front of the mirror, posing, so I guess that rocker thing was always there in my head. Even when I’d only learnt a couple of chords, in the back of my mind there was this thing of: ‘I think I can give this a shot.’”

Ten Tonnes played SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas last week. He plays the following upcoming UK dates:

April

28th – Hit The North Festival

29th – Live at Leeds

May

18th – The Great Escape

26th – Dot To Dot, Manchester

27th – Dot To Dot, Bristol

28th – Dot To Dot, Nottingham

June

10th – Bushstock

July

2nd – Barn on the Farm

September

9th – Festival No. 6