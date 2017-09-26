Sir Terry Wogan voted greatest BBC radio presenter of the last 50 years

The broadcasting icon beat the likes of John Peel and Annie Nightingale.

Sir Terry Wogan has been named as the greatest BBC radio presenter of the last 50 years, after topping a poll to mark the 50th anniversary of BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, and 4.

The Irish broadcasting icon, who died last year at the age of 77, topped the poll of 50 broadcasters after fending off competition from other BBC stalwarts including the late John Peel who came in second place.

The third place was taken by Annie Nightingale, who became the first ever female DJ on Radio 1 in 1969.

Other presenters to feature in the top 10 included Alistair Cooke, Kenny Everett,  Jane Garvey, and Eddie Mair. You can view the top 20 below.

1. Terry Wogan2. John Peel3. Sue MacGregor

4. Annie Nightingale

5. Alistair Cooke

6.Kenny Everett

7. Jane Garvey

8. Humphrey Lyttelton

9. Eddie Mair

10. Jenni Murray

11. Brian Redhead

12. Kirsty Young

13. John Humphrys

14. Melvin Bragg

15. Danny Baker

16. James Naughtie

17. Fi Glover

18. Linda Smith

19. Nick Clarke

20. Tony Blackburn

Last year, Terry Wogan’s fans launched a campaign to get his folk-pop hit ‘The Floral Dance’ to Christmas Number One.

The beloved broadcaster released a cover of the classic early 20th century folk song in 1978 and saw it climb to Number 21 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. He even performed it on Top Of The Pops at the time.