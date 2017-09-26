Sir Terry Wogan voted greatest BBC radio presenter of the last 50 years
The broadcasting icon beat the likes of John Peel and Annie Nightingale.
Sir Terry Wogan has been named as the greatest BBC radio presenter of the last 50 years, after topping a poll to mark the 50th anniversary of BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, and 4.
The Irish broadcasting icon, who died last year at the age of 77, topped the poll of 50 broadcasters after fending off competition from other BBC stalwarts including the late John Peel who came in second place.
The third place was taken by Annie Nightingale, who became the first ever female DJ on Radio 1 in 1969.
Other presenters to feature in the top 10 included Alistair Cooke, Kenny Everett, Jane Garvey, and Eddie Mair. You can view the top 20 below.
4. Annie Nightingale
5. Alistair Cooke
6.Kenny Everett
7. Jane Garvey
8. Humphrey Lyttelton
9. Eddie Mair
10. Jenni Murray
11. Brian Redhead
12. Kirsty Young
13. John Humphrys
14. Melvin Bragg
15. Danny Baker
16. James Naughtie
17. Fi Glover
18. Linda Smith
19. Nick Clarke
20. Tony Blackburn
Last year, Terry Wogan’s fans launched a campaign to get his folk-pop hit ‘The Floral Dance’ to Christmas Number One.
The beloved broadcaster released a cover of the classic early 20th century folk song in 1978 and saw it climb to Number 21 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. He even performed it on Top Of The Pops at the time.