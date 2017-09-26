The broadcasting icon beat the likes of John Peel and Annie Nightingale.

Sir Terry Wogan has been named as the greatest BBC radio presenter of the last 50 years, after topping a poll to mark the 50th anniversary of BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, and 4.

The Irish broadcasting icon, who died last year at the age of 77, topped the poll of 50 broadcasters after fending off competition from other BBC stalwarts including the late John Peel who came in second place.

The third place was taken by Annie Nightingale, who became the first ever female DJ on Radio 1 in 1969.

Other presenters to feature in the top 10 included Alistair Cooke, Kenny Everett, Jane Garvey, and Eddie Mair. You can view the top 20 below.