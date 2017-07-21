“Thank you for everything”: Linkin Park fans pen emotional tribute to Chester Bennington
"He was a man who could never do anyone wrong."
Linkin Park‘s fan base has rallied around to support the group in the aftermath of Chester Bennington’s death – with the editor of a leading fan site penning an emotional tribute to the late frontman.
“Even here writing this post I’m not really sure what to type or say. It’s unbelievable that he’s gone and it’s heartbreaking from every end. It is his dear friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, and it seems all too tragic and sad (and perhaps even coincidental) that this is the day he left us. I don’t think anyone could’ve seen this coming”, the letter said.
“I met Chester for the first time two months ago at the secret show in New York. He shook my hand and told me “Thank you for everything.” Those words, while simple, will be something I never forget. Those four words were so genuine and had so much emotion packed into them that I could feel he truly meant them. He was a man who could never do anyone wrong.“
Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye’, was among the music stars who paid tribute to Bennington after his death.
“Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.
“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”
FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day
- ‘Am I depressed?’ – help and advice on mental health and what to do next