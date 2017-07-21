"He was a man who could never do anyone wrong."

Linkin Park‘s fan base has rallied around to support the group in the aftermath of Chester Bennington’s death – with the editor of a leading fan site penning an emotional tribute to the late frontman.

The singer, who was 41 years old, was found at his Palos Verdes, California home yesterday (July 20). It has been confirmed that his death is being investigated as suicide.

Now, an open letter posted on fan site LinkinParkLive.net has hailed Bennington as “a man who could never do anyone wrong”.

“Even here writing this post I’m not really sure what to type or say. It’s unbelievable that he’s gone and it’s heartbreaking from every end. It is his dear friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, and it seems all too tragic and sad (and perhaps even coincidental) that this is the day he left us. I don’t think anyone could’ve seen this coming”, the letter said.

“I met Chester for the first time two months ago at the secret show in New York. He shook my hand and told me “Thank you for everything.” Those words, while simple, will be something I never forget. Those four words were so genuine and had so much emotion packed into them that I could feel he truly meant them. He was a man who could never do anyone wrong.“

You can read the whole letter here.