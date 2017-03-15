School’s thank-you letter to Chance the Rapper after $1 million donation: ‘We look up to you’

Chance the Rapper is also encouraging donations to Chicago schools via his website.



Earlier this month, Chance the Rapper announced a $1 million dollar donation to Chicago Public Schools.

The rapper’s six-figure donation went to the Chicago Public Schools foundation to help fund arts and enrichments programmes. Chance is funding the donation through ticket sales and a partnership with AEG and Ticketmaster.

At a press conference earlier this month, he presented some of the school’s children with a giant cheque for the money. The cheque was made out to “the kids”.

“Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions,” he told those gathered for the conference. Chance is also reportedly speaking with Common to discuss providing further funding.

Now, three students – Alex Rojas, Alondra Cerros, and Annelisse Betancourt of Lake View High School – have shared an open letter thanking Chance. “There are many big celebrities from Chicago, but you are one of the few that really give back,” they wrote. “It is evident that you sincerely care for the youth here. This is why you are an inspiration to us. We appreciate you for not only representing us through your music, but also through your actions.”

The students continued, “All of the things that you do for our city never go unnoticed. All of the free concerts you host and all the time you spend here in the city really show you care. We notice it. We look up to you because the fame usually takes humility away from artists, but it hasn’t changed you.”

They also addressed his support of the 2014 #SaveChicago campaign, which resulted in Chicago going 42 hours without a gun-related homicide.

You can read the full letter on Billboard.

In response to the letter, Chance tweeted, “I appreciate you guys, and you’ll be happy to know the work has only just started. Huge things to come over the next 2 weeks.”