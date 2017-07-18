Thatchers Haze x NME announce winner of The Emerging Artists Project

The wait is finally over

Thatchers Haze x NME have announced the winner of The Emerging Artists Project.

Caleb Kunle, a singer-songwriter from Dublin has beaten out hundreds of entries with his song ‘Another Life’ to win the project. Listen to winning single below.

Over the course of a two-week period, we received over 500 eligible entries from all the over UK, but Caleb’s stunning slice of pop and R&B scooped the winning prize.

“I’ve been absolutely floored by the overall quality of the submissions to the project. Whether it’s been made in a studio or recorded in a bedroom – we’ve got some serious new talent in this country that we should all be proud to get behind and support” says Thomas Smith, NME’s New Music Reporter.

“Huge congratulations to Caleb. He clearly has the same belief in crafting his music as we have in crafting Thatchers Haze. We look forward to helping him perfect his sound with the fantastic guidance of Murkage Dave,” says Martin Thatcher, Thatchers managing director.

From here, Caleb will now go into the studio with Murkage Dave (Tonga, Mike Skinner) to record his four-track EP at London studio. Following that, Caleb will play a EP release party at NME HQ in London and later in Birmingham.

Stay tuned to NME.com for more details on the forthcoming events, how you can be there and for more updates on Caleb’s music.