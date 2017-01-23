The 1975 announce massive 2017 North American tour

Stint will run from April to June

The 1975 have announced a massive tour of North America for later this year.

Matty Healy and band will kick off the stint in Mexico City in early April before heading to the US and Canada through May and June.

See the dates in full beneath.

Mexico City, Pepsi Center (April 9)

Guadalajara, Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex (April 11)

Monterey, Auditorio Banamex (April 12)

Allen, Allen Event Center (April 15)

Austin, ACL Live at Moody Theater (April 17)

Austin, ACL Live at Moody Theater (April 18)

Tulsa, Brady Theater (April 19)

El Paso, Abraham Chavez Theatre (April 21)

Mesa, Mesa Amphitheatre (April 22)

Tucson, Tucson Music Hall (April 23)

San Diego, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (April 25)

Los Angeles, Greek Theatre (April 27)

San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (April 28)

Seattle, WaMu Theater (April 30)

Vancouver, PNE Forum (May 1)

Boise, CenturyLink Arena (May 3)

Salt Lake City The Great Saltair (May 5)

Denver, Fillmore Auditorium (May 6)

Kansas City, Starlight Theatre (May 9)

Pittsburgh, Stage AE (May 11)

Bethlehem, Sands Bethlehem Event Center (May 12)

Milwaukee, The Eagles Ballroom (May 16)

St Paul, Roy Wilkins Auditorium (May 17)

Lancaster, Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater (May 19)

Detroit, The Fillmore (May 22)

Rochester, Main Street Armory (May 23)

Ottawa, Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre (May 25)

Montreal, Plaine des Jeux (May 26)

Boston, Boston Calling Festival (May 26-28)

Glens Falls, Glens Falls Civic Center (May 28)

Niagara Falls, Rapids Theatre (May 30)

Niagara Falls, Rapids Theatre (May 31)

New York, Madison Square Garden (June 1)

Columbus, Express Live! (June 3)

Cincinnati, Bunbury Music Festival (June 2-4)

Redferns

Last month, while the band were playing at London’s The O2, Healy made an emotional plea for ‘compassion and understanding’ from the youth in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s victory in the US Presidential election.

Healy had made a similar speech at Glastonbury when the result of the EU Referendum was announced. He also admitted that he cried when he found out Donald Trump had been elected President of the United States.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are the bookies’ favourites to win Best British Band at the VO5 NME Awards 2017.