Festival runs from July 6-8

The 1975 and Justice have both been confirmed for this year’s Bilbao BBK Live festival, joining the likes of The Killers and Depeche Mode on the bill.

Bilbao BBK Live 2017 takes place from July 6-8 at Recinto Kobetamendi, Calle del Monte Cobetas in Bilbao, Spain. Tickets are on sale now.

Previously announced for the festival are the likes of Depeche Mode, The Killers, Two Door Cinema Club, Die Antwoord, Andrew Weatherall, Phoenix and Fleet Foxes.

As well as The 1975 and Justice, Sundara Karma and Cabbage have been confirmed to appear this summer too.

Press

Meanwhile, The 1975 recently shared ‘How To Draw’, a track that had been previously unreleased in the UK. The track was released in the US on the Target version of their second album, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’, and is now available for free as part of a sampler from the band’s label, Dirty Hit.

Last month (December 15), frontman Matt Healy made an emotional speech for ‘compassion and understanding’ from the youth in the wake of Brexit and Trump’s victory, as the band played the first of their shows at The O2 in London.

Following a similar speech he made at Glastonbury when the result of the EU Referendum was announced and admitting that he cried when he found out Donald Trump had been elected President of the United States, Healy delivered a heartfelt plea to youth when introducing ‘Loving Someone’ – saying that he found it very sad that “young progressive voices” have been “drowned out by regressive ideals” in 2016 following Brexit and the recent US Presidential election.

“We’ve been in America for three months, that was fucked up,” he told the crowd. “It’s an amazing place full of young, compassionate liberal people like yourselves.

“We were there during the election and we were here during Brexit so we picked our fucking timing this year.”

He continued: “The thing is right, the obvious thing is it is very sad to see not just young but young, progressive voices of change being drowned out by regressive ideals, it is sad.

“If we are the liberals, if we are the left, if we are the young, the black, the Muslim, the gay, whatever we are, we have to understand that all of this shit, these paradigms of race and all this kind of stuff, it seems to make sense but that’s not really what it’s about.

“A lot of these people who voted against what I believe the majority of us stand for, most of those people are so disenfranchised by political systems that they wanted a change and it’s our responsibility yes to be pissed off but to be not patronising and be compassionate and be understanding. This song is about all those things. We love you London.”