Listen to The 1975’s Bon Iver-esque cover of Sade’s ‘By Your Side’

Stream the autotuned cover now

The 1975 have shared a new song, an autotuned, Bon Iver-esque cover of Sade‘s ‘By Your Side’. Listen here.

The track was premiered by Mista Jam on BBC Radio 1 this evening (February 21), ahead of the band’s intimate gig at the Dome in Tufnell Park, London.

The aforementioned charity gig is in aid of War Child and marks this week’s Brit Awards. The Sade cover also raises money for the charity.

Getty

Meanwhile, The 1975’s Matty Healy recently revealed his plans to collaborate with Skepta.

Speaking at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 last week, Healy said that he and the grime star have plans together for an unlikely team-up.

“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”

Watch Matty Healy speak as he picked up the Best Live Band award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017: