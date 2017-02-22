Watch The 1975 perform to negative messages about themselves at BRIT Awards 2017

Band performed 'The Sound'

The 1975 performed ‘The Sound’ at the BRITs this evening. Watch footage of that performance beneath.

During the performance, the band projected negative messages about themselves onto the screen, such as “unconvincing emo lyrics” and “terrible high pitched vocals”. Watch below.

It followed Little Mix’s opening performance and a performance from Bruno Mars.

Earlier in the night, The 1975 beat beat Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Radiohead and Little Mix to win Best British Group. Accepting the award, frontman Matty Healy said: “This is mental. We’ve been a band since we were 13, for 14 years now. The only thing we tried to do with our album was to get to that place… And I just want to say… if you have a platform, don’t [stay in your lane].”

This year’s BRIT Awards is taking place this evening (February 22). See all the winners on NME.com as the ceremony progresses.

The BRITs 2017 are held at London’s O2 Arena, airing live in the UK on ITV from 7:30pm. Emma Willis will be hosting alongside Dermot O’Leary, after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out.

Skepta leads the way with three nominations – Best Album, British Male Solo and British Breakthrough – while the late David Bowie has picked up two nominations in British Male Solo and Best Album. The 1975 pick up a pair of nominations too. See the full list of 2017 BRITs nominations here.

Performances will come from The 1975, Skepta, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry. Coldplay have been rumoured too. There will also be a performance by Brits Icon winner Robbie Williams, as well as a George Michael tribute.