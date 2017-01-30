The 1975’s Matt Healy, Lily Allen and more slam Trump’s immigration ban

Lorde, John Legend and Miley Cyrus have all voiced their disapproval too.

The 1975‘s Matt Healy, Lily Allen and Kim Kardashian West have all spoken out against Donald Trump’s highly controversial immigration ban.

On Friday (January 27), the President signed an order putting a four-month hold on allowing anyone from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia and Libya to enter the US. Even those holding valid green cards and visas issued by the US, or people who have dual citizenship with another country not on the list, will not be allowed entry to the country under Trump’s new rule.

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has branded Trump’s decisions since assuming office an all-out assault on civil liberties, while Queens of the Stone Age have called the President “a barf inducing, fascist, clown penis”.

Below, check out a selection of other reactions to the immigration ban from prominent figures in the music world.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the immigration ban controversy, more than a million people have signed a petition seeking to prevent President Trump from making a state visit to the UK.

It has emerged that while protests against Trump’s immigration ban were taking place at airports across America, the President was actually enjoying a screening of Finding Dory at The White House.