The Backstreet Boys farted on a track and it made the final mix

Who knew that farting on beat is a thing?

The Backstreet Boys have revealed how a fart accidentally slipped out during the recording of their fourth album , before it was eventually kept in the final mix of the record.

The pop icons were talking to Billboard when they revealed how member Howie Dorough accidentally farted during the recording of ‘The Call’, the second single to be taken from the album.

Instead of editing the noise from the track, producer Max Martin decided that it was both on the beat and, incredibly, in the key of the song, allowing him to transform it into a heavy bass effect.

“So when we were in the studio with Max making the song ‘The Call,’ Howie was in the booth and we were doing that vocal break down, [sings] ‘dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun”, AJ McLean told Billboard.

“Max gave Howie his harmony. I think he was just putting so much air into the vocal that as he was singing. He went ‘dun, dun’ and he farted — but he farted not only on the beat, but in key.

“So Max tweaked it and made it sound like one of his patented bass sounds, and it stayed on the record.”

Despite being around for more than 20 years, The Backstreet Boys are still continuing to record – and recently admitted that they’re eyeing up a collaboration with Steve Aoki.

“Nick’s been talking to Steve Aoki,” McLean recently admitted.

“Howie talked to Zedd, who’s been a big, big fan [and] Diplo, we’ve also talked to. We’ve also done stuff with The Chainsmokers, and those guys are amazing and out in Vegas with a residency as well, so who knows.”