Will be 'Good Vibrations' at the White House?

The Beach Boys are considering playing Donald Trump’s inauguration in January next year.

In a statement to Billboard, a Beach Boys spokesperson said “The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities. But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final.”

Over the previous weeks several acts have been approached to play the President-elect’s upcoming ceremony in Washington D.C. Yesterday it was reported that Celine Dion had turned down the chance to play the incoming President’s celebration. She joins Kiss and Garth Brooks as acts who were approached to play, but declined.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli was reportedly confirmed to play the ceremony last week, but Trump’s close friend and chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee Thomas J. Barrack Jr denied this was the case.

“Bocelli and his wife … have been friends of Trump since the very beginning,” said Barrack. “[But] Donald said, ‘You don’t need to. We’re not in that kind of a framework. Thanks very much for the offer. You’re my friend. You are always welcome at the White House’.”

Despite the ceremony being fast approaching, the only act currently performing at the ceremony on January 20, 2017 is America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho.

President Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 saw Aretha Franklin perform, while Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson both sung at his second in 2012.