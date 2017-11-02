New Beatles Christmas box set to feature band’s original festive messages to fans

The band's iconic 'Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band' album will also be re-released in deluxe and vinyl formats in December

A new, limited edition box set of The Beatles‘ ‘Christmas Records’ will be released next month.

The new collection is due to be released on December 15, and will feature the seven special holiday recordings that were originally mailed to members of the band’s fan club – known as “Beatle People” – from 1963 to 1969.

Each recording featured a “jolly Christmas message” that had been specially recorded by The Beatles for their fans, and all seven holiday messages have now been newly-pressed on a rainbow set of seven-inch vinyl singles for this new ‘Christmas Records’ box set.

Each vinyl single comes in its own original flexi-disc sleeve artwork, with the box set also containing a 16-page booklet which includes recording notes and reproductions of the fan club’s ‘National Newsletters’ which were mailed to members.

Watch a trailer for the new Beatles box set “Happy Christmas, Beatle People!”, as well an image of the contents of the new collection, below.

A deluxe version of The Beatles’ iconic 1967 album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ will also be released on December 15, as well as two further vinyl releases of the album’s acclaimed 2017 stereo mix – those releases can be pre-ordered now.

Elsewhere, a rare Beatles album once owned by John Lennon – complete with hand-drawn sketches – is expected to go for more than $200,000 at auction next month.