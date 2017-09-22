An unreleased Beatles demo is currently up for sale on eBay

A demo recording of 'What Goes On' from 1963 is set to earn the seller big money when the online auction concludes next week

A previously-unreleased demo recorded by The Beatles is currently up for sale on eBay.

The 1963 demo contains a version of the track ‘What Goes On’, which featured on the iconic band’s 1965 album ‘Rubber Soul’.

The version on the demo features John Lennon on vocals instead of Ringo Starr, and contains different lyrics from the final version – listen to a snippet of the ‘What Goes On’ demo in question below.

Parlogram are behind the current sale, with the eBay listing stating that “the acetate on offer here however contains the original home demo version recorded by John & Paul in early 1963.

“The recording of ‘What Goes On’ on this acetate is one of the rare tracks/performances by The Beatles which has never been released either officially or unofficially. The original tape of this demo recording is not known to exist and is presumed lost.”

See the eBay listing here, which currently stands at £2,272 after 10 bids. The auction will conclude on October 1 at 9:10pm.

Back in August, the original score for The Fab Four’s ‘Eleanor Rigby’ was expected to reach £20,000 at auction.

The sheet, which was handwritten by producer George Martin, is also signed by Paul McCartney and includes producer notes that the track should have four violins, two violas and two cellos.