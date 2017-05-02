SiriusXM launches 24/7 Beatles radio station

The Beatles Channel will feature daily guest DJs, quizzes, call-ins and more.

SiriusXM has announced a 24/7 Beatles radio station, set to begin airing on May 18. The broadcasting company claims that ‘The Beatles Channel’ is the first ever to be “all-things-Beatles, 24/7.”

The Beatles Channel won’t just play Beatles songs; it will feature guest DJ slots with well-known Beatles fans, quizzes, call-ins and special live recordings from the band.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr seem impressed with the station. “I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio, but I don’t think any of us would have imagined that we’d have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later,” McCartney said in a statement. “The SiriusXM channel will have it all, ‘8 Days a Week.'”

Ringo Starr added; “Now you can listen to the Beatles, ‘Any Time at All’. Peace and Love.”

Although SiriusXM works on a subscriber basis, Beatles fans will be able to listen to The Beatles channel for free preview listening until the end of May.

Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM, commented: “We are so proud to announce the most popular band in history has joined us for their own SiriusXM channel. We’ve worked with the Beatles and Apple Corps Ltd. to create a channel that is as vital today as when the band’s music was first recorded.”

Meanwhile, a rediscovered Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’ outtake was revealed last month.

The reissue of ‘Sgt. Pepper ‘was announced earlier in April and will celebrate the album’s 50th anniversary with unreleased takes of each song being available across its various packages.

The new Super Deluxe Boxset will be out on May 26, and includes a 144 page book along with 15 recordings from the Sgt. Pepper sessions, most of which have never been released.

Paul McCartney said: “It’s crazy to think that 50 years later we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art.”