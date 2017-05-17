Special Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’ pop-up shop to open in Liverpool

The Fab Four's iconic album will be celebrated at the new store to mark its 50th anniversary

A special pop-shop dedicated to The Beatles‘ iconic album ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ is set to open in Liverpool to celebrate the record’s 50th anniversary.

The seminal album will hit the milestone on June 1, with the record set to be specially reissued on CD and vinyl later this month to mark the anniversary.

Further plans to celebrate the legacy of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ have now been revealed, with the opening of a pop-up shop dedicated to the album set to open in the band’s home city. Opening its doors on May 25, the shop will be located on 1 Matthew Street – the same street where the Cavern Club is located – until it closes on June 11.

The exact inventory of the shop has yet to be confirmed, but The Beatles’ official Twitter account promised that the special anniversary edition of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ will be available to buy at midnight on the shop’s opening day.

Speaking about the reissue back in April – which you can pre-order here – Sir Paul McCartney said that the album was a “lasting piece of art.”

“It’s crazy to think that 50 years later we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art.”

Earlier this week, Frank Ocean thanked The Beatles for “single-handedly” getting him out of writer’s block during sessions for his last two albums, ‘Endless’ and ‘Blonde’.