The Big Moon reveal who they want to win Mercury Prize and talk plans for their second album

Band's debut 'Love In The Fourth Dimension' is nominated for tonight's prize

The Big Moon have discussed their thoughts surrounding this evening’s Mercury Prize ceremony as well as early plans for their second album.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show are held at Eventim Apollo, London this evening (September 14), with Lauren Laverne returning as host and Idris Elba announcing the big winner on the night.

The Big Moon are nominated alongside Alt-J, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, J Hus, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, Sampha, Stormzy and The xx.

Asked by NME on the red carpet how their first Mercury Prize was going, singer Juliette Jackson described it as “smashing”, while guitarist Soph Nathan joked that it was their “first of many”.

Applauding this year’s Mercury Prize for its musical diversity, the band also picked Loyle Carner as the act they most wanted to see win.

Meanwhile, the band also confirmed that they’ve been thinking about their follow-up to debut ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’, with Celia Archer revealing that they’ve had “lots of thoughts, some formed thoughts, some solid thoughts that are really great” about their new record.

“It is going to happen,” Jackson added. “I’m not gonna say what it is or anything because it doesn’t exist yet, so you’re going to have to wait and see.”

Check out Apple’s playlist of this year’s Mercury Prize nominees below:

See the full list of Mercury nominated albums beneath. The winner will be announced later.

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’