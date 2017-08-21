The Big Moon rescue a puppy from Marika Hackman in ‘Pull The Other One’ video

Luke Morgan Britton
By
Song features on band's debut album 'Love In The 4th Dimension'

The Big Moon have shared a new video for their track ‘Pull The Other One’.

The song features on the London fourpiece’s Mercury Prize-nominated debut album ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’.

The clip sees the band dressed up as Sherlock-like detectives who rescue a puppy from a baddie played by Marika Hackman. Watch below.

The Big Moon recently spoke of their delight at being shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize 2017 – and how their album ‘brings joy in a time of so much shit’.

The band told NME that they were proud that their acclaimed debut ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’ was a welcome distraction from all the current political and social turmoil in the world.

“I’m really proud that it’s a joyful, optimistic album,” bassist Celia Archer told NME. “We made it last summer and [singer] Jules had been making it for the last two and a half years. Last year was pretty awful, I think. Everyone can agree that a lot of really, really shit things happened – and I’m really proud that we made an album that brought some kind of joy in the face of all of that shit.”

She continued: “A lot of people said in reviews and stuff that it was kind of optimistic, but maybe in like a naive way. I think it’s sincere, and it’s brave to be optimistic in the face of all the horrible things.”

Frontwoman Juliette Jackson continued : “Also we made the album before all of that [shit], so it kind of feels like a snapshot of a really good time.”