The Black Keys’ drummer Patrick Carney proposes to singer Michelle Branch

Pair met while recording Branch's recent album 'Hopeless Romantic'

The Black Keys‘ drummer Patrick Carney has proposed to his girlfriend and singer Michelle Branch.

The sticksman popped the question on Branch’s 34 birthday. Posting an image of her engagement ring on Instagram she wrote: “Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for. 34 might be the best year yet.”

Carney co-produced Branch’s latest album, 2017’s ‘Hopeless Romantic’ — her first full-length, solo studio release since 2003’s ‘Hotel Paper’.

“This record wouldn’t have seen the light of day had he not been involved,” Branch recently told Billboard.

“Pat has said, ‘I ­remember seeing you on MTV in the early 2000s and ­thinking you were really cute,’” she added. “It’s like, why couldn’t we have just met each other in our 20s? We would have saved so much heartache.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for ✨❤️ 34 might be the best year yet. A post shared by Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Carney previously revealed earlier this year that he had PTSD from touring.

Speaking about the band’s current hiatus, Carney said: “I love making music with Dan and I’m excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly.”

Meanwhile, frontman Dan Auerbach recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in support of his new solo album ‘Waiting On A Song’.

Auerbach announced the album in March, sharing lead single ‘Shine On Me’. It serves as his first solo album since 2009’s ‘Keep It Hid’.

Auerbach also recently released the video for second single ‘King Of A One Horse Town’. Speaking of the song and video, Auerbach previously said: “The King of a One Horse Town is anyone who’s scared of the outside world. Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.”