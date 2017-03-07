The car the Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot in is being sold for $1.5m

The car in which The Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot is now up for sale.

The late rapper’s BMW SUV is listed on the Moments in Time memorabilia website with an asking price of $1.5 million (£1.2 million).

According to Billboard, the LAPD sold the car to an unnamed woman in 1997. She used it as her family vehicle and was unaware of its history until 2005, when police informed her of how the SUV had come into their possession.

Police took the passenger door as evidence during the investigation into Biggie’s murder, but have promised to attach it back to the car once it is purchased.

The rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in LA in March 1997. He was just 24 years old at the time.

Meanwhile, a new documentary about The Notorious B.I.G.is currently in the works. The film has been approved by the late rapper’s estate and will be made in collaboration with his mother, Voletta Wallace.

“It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community,” Wallace said when the film was announced last month. “His stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and [are] still influencing the youth all over the world today.”

Money was being raised last year for a bronze statue of Biggie – a campaign launched by the Hip Hop Hall Of Fame Museum.