The Chainsmokers accused of making racist joke during interview in China

They've come under serious fire...

The Chainsmokers have been criticised after producer Alex Pall made a joke about Asia that has been described as racist.

The EDM duo were being interviewed at the Ultra China Festival in Beijing when Pall was asked about his dog.

Responding to the question, he appeared to take aim at the tradition of eating dog meat in several regions of China.

“I mean if she could come anywhere I’d bring her to – well, I don’t know if I’d bring her to China…”, he said.

A video of the moment was also posted on the band’s social media channels before it was pulled when they faced criticism.

“Soo how are the Chainsmokers jus gonna be racist towards Asians while they’re in Asia being interviewed by an Asian interviewer in Asia”, one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: “Can you believe that, at some point, the Chainsmokers actually thought posting a video of them making a racist Asian joke was a good idea?”

One fan also pointed out that Chainsmokers producer Andrew Taggart is currently working on the new album from Korean pop band BTS.

“Chainsmokers really just posted a video of them being bluntly racist to Asian people but they about to release a collab with an Asian group”, they wrote.

A spokesperson for the band has since responded to the controversy, and apologised for any offence.

“The interview was posted as it was meant to highlight how much the Chainsmokers love China and all of their fans there,” they wrote in a statement.

“When they noticed that comment was taken out of context, they took it down as it was not meant to offend anyone.”