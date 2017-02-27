Read The Chainsmokers’ emotional message after fan passes away

Duo sent a video message to a British fan dying of cancer

EDM duo The Chainsmokers have issued a heartfelt open letter after the death of a fan.

In the message, penned by member Alex Pall, it is described how the band were approached by the friend of a cancer-suffering British fan who had planned attend the band’s London gig but could no longer make it due to his health declining. The duo recorded a video message for the fan, who was able to watch it the day before he died.

“His dad thanked us for the message and I cried,” Pall wrote. “Not only does this break our heart but it reminds us of two valuable lesson[s]; it’s so easy to do little acts of kindness they can go such a long way, not only did this email exchange change our lives but we hope brought happiness to one of his last moments. So today just think about how much better it is to go that bit extra and do something positive.”

Pall continued: “And two life is fragile and spontaneous, hopefully many of you haven’t had to lose someone close to you unexpectedly and for those that have, trust me I know the feeling, so cherish those around you, never end things on a bad note and really value each minute you have with the ones you love. RIP Jake thank you for reminding us the importance of kindness and life.”

See the message in full below:

The Chainsmokers recently teamed up with Coldplay for new single ‘Something Just Like This’. Their debut album ‘Memories: Do Not Open’ will reportedly be released on April 7.

