The Charlatans announce new album featuring Paul Weller, Kurt Wagner and Johnny Marr

'Catastrophe' actress Sharon Horgan also appears on the band's 13th album.

The Charlatans have announced their 13th full-length LP ‘Different Days’. It serves as the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Modern Nature’.

The new album was self produced at the band’s studio in Crewe and features guest appearances from the likes of Paul Weller and Johnny Marr.

Crime writer Ian Rankin and writer/actress Sharon Horgan also appear on the LP. Stephen Morris, of New Order, who briefly helped out on ‘Modern Nature’, also leant a hand to seven tracks of drumming and programming on ‘Different Days’.

The album will be released on May 26. You can see the full track listing below.

01. Hey Sunrise (Drums Pete Salisbury, Programming Stephen Morris)

02. Solutions (Drums Stephen Morris BV’s Nik Void)

03. Different Days (Guitar Johnny Marr, BV’s Sharon Horgan)

04. Future Tense (Spoken word intro Ian Rankin)

05. Plastic Machinery (Guitar Johnny Marr & Anton Newcombe)

06. The Forgotten One (Spoken word intro Kurt Wagner)

07. Not Forgotten (Guitar Johnny Marr, Organ Anton Newcombe)

08. There Will Be Chances (Drums Pete Salisbury)

09. The Same House (Synthesiser Gillian Gilbert, Drums & Programming Stephen Morris)

10. Over Again (Percussion Donald Johnson (A Certain Ratio) BV’s Nik Void (Factory Floor)

11. Lets Go Together (Drums Pete Salisbury)

12. The Setting Sun – Instrumental

13. Spinning Out (Co written by Weller. Piano and BV’s Paul Weller)

As well as the new album details, the band have confirmed a pair of acoustic performances – one at The Lowry, Salford, on 26 May, and another at Liverpool Sound City on 28 May.

Earlier this year, The Charlatans front-man Tim Burgess served as the Independent Venue Week ambassador for 2017.

He said of the news: “Independent venues are where every band starts and where music fans get to see emerging talent. Without them bands would not get a chance for their all-important first hometown gigs and subsequent tours. These venues and bands need our support and the best way you can do that is by having a night out. Lots of venues are closing – we definitely need to stick together and stop this happening.”

Burgess added: “I worked with the Independent Venue Week organisers last year on a gig in Manchester. It was an honour to accept their offer of being this year’s ambassador – I’ve picked some of my favourite bands to play in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for Independent Venue Week. Hopefully see you at one of the shows”.