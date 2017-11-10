The Charlatans launch new interactive app ‘The Tune Map’

The band have linked up with app developers Modern English for the new service, which celebrates the band's back catalogue

The Charlatans have launched a new interactive app by the name of ‘The Tune Map’ – see images from the new app below.

Following the release of their latest single ‘Over Again’ – which is taken from their thirteenth studio album, ‘Different Days’ – last month, The Charlatans have now taken a step into the world of technology for their latest venture.

Earlier this year, the band created a set of ‘app’ screens for each of their singles. Inspired by their invention, Manchester-based tech company Modern English – who had just finished a project with Foo Fighters – got in touch with The Charlatans to offer to bring the icons to life, jut like actual mobile apps.

The London underground-styled app – ‘The Tune Map’ – will give Charlatans fans a chance to take a look around the band’s archive, as well as gain access to specially-curated Spotify playlists and new video footage of the band talking through some of their classic tracks.

The app will also host live footage, including a never-before-seen version of The Charlatans performing ‘Indian Rope’ during a gig at the San Francisco Pacific Amphitheater in 1990.

Speaking about the app, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess said: “It’s the band’s archive and stuff we didn’t know we had shown in the most brilliant way. It’s like a trip down a rabbit hole – so much to see. Animators from Japan, The US and the UK have helped out, we went through old video tapes and dug out old fanzines. It’s like a museum on your phone.”

See screenshots from The Tune Map below, which you can now download for free here.





Earlier this year, Tim Burgess served as the Independent Venue Week ambassador for 2017.