The Courteeners discuss what to expect from their huge homecoming Old Trafford show

'We couldn't walk around Manchester Arndale if we had spaceships coming out of the roof'

The Courteeners‘ Liam Fray has said that fans shouldn’t expect ‘bells, whistles and spaceships’ when it comes to their upcoming huge homecoming show at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

Next month, the band will once again storm their native Manchester with a huge gig – this time at the Emirates LCCC Cricket ground.

When asked about they have in store for fans, frontman Liam Fray told NME: “I went to see the Stone Roses at Heaton park and the Ethiad, and do you know what they did? They played their 20 best songs. And everybody went fucking nuts. I think it’s pretty simple. You play 23, 24 songs and people go fucking bananas, and it’s the crowd that makes it special. They’ve just got to turn up.

“We can’t really do much, we’re not a bells and whistles, spaceship in the air band – that works for some people. That’s not our game. We couldn’t walk around Manchester Arndale if we had spaceships coming out the roof. We’d get hammered for it. They wouldn’t serve us in the chippy if we started doing things like that.”

Discussing their massive support line-up, Fray continued: “The vibe on the day will be amazing, you’ve got Blossoms, Cabbage and The Charlatans, you can’t go wrong really can you? Great line up. So Good. To have them lot supporting us is fucking insane. It’s a big event.

Fray added: “The North gets forgotten in so many ways, it’s a gentle reminder that things are still happening up there, and you’ve got the Charlatans, two decades of work; you’ve got us, who’ve ploughed away for the last 10 years, so this feels like a real coming of age moment. And then you’ve got a number one band from Stockport, who’ve made their own stamp, and probably the most exciting band in England, all from within 10 miles of each other, playing to 50,000 people. It’s a big fucking statement.”

