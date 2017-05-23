The Courteeners confirm Manchester gig will go ahead this weekend following terror attack

Band say in statement: 'Togetherness, community & spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city'

The Courteeners have confirmed that their Manchester gig this weekend will go ahead as planned following last night’s tragic terror attack in Manchester.

The band are scheduled to play a hometown show at Manchester’s LCCC Cricket Ground in Old Trafford on Saturday (May 27). Several gigs have been cancelled following the attack, but The Courteeners’ gig is still on.

Frontman Liam Fray said in a statement: “Following last night’s terrible and tragic events, we send our love and thoughts to all families affected and to our emergency services who were so quick & brave. Togetherness, community & spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city. I’ve seen it every day since I’ve been old enough to realise what compassion and empathy are. Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we’d never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that’s what we do. Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of love … Grief shared. This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town today try not to bow your head. Look up at the skies. We’ll see you on Saturday. X’

Promoters SJM Concerts add: “Courteeners fans are vocal, demonstrative and passionate. Many times this has been celebrated with flares, pyro and smoke canisters. Given that nerves will be heightened on Saturday please do not bring any form of pyro to this gig. Love and respect your fellow audience members, the stewards and the police, many of who worked through the night after Mondays concert.”

Last night’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left 22 people dead and 59 wounded following an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena venue. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb exploded in the foyer. A lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The first victims of the attack have been named, with the youngest just 8-years-old. Manchester Arena has also issued a statement following the incident.

The entertainment world has spoken out in tribute following the attack – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.