Listen to The Cribs’ new track ‘In Your Palace’

New song follows band's recent tour marking 10 years of their album 'Men's Needs, Women's Needs, Whatever'

The Cribs have shared a new track called ‘In Your Palace’. Scroll below to listen.

The band last released an album, ‘For All My Sisters’, in March 2015. They also toured the UK last month (May) to celebrate 10 years of their album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’.

New track ‘In Your Palace’ was produced by Steve Albini (Shellac, Nirvana) and can be streamed beneath.

Meanwhile, The Cribs were recently the subject of a special exhibition in their hometown’s Wakefield Museum. The band commented on Twitter that “it’s pretty fucking cool. We feel very honoured.”

The Wakefield trio’s critically-acclaimed third album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ was released in May 2007 and contained huge singles such as the title track, ‘I’m A Realist’, ‘Our Bovine Public’ and ‘Moving Pictures’. It came in at No.9 in NME‘s best albums of 2007, and also found success in the US.

In a statement announcing their 10 anniversary tour, the band said: “Once upon a time, the idea of embarking on a tour focusing on a specific period of the past would’ve been met with a resounding ‘Hell no!’. Even after 15 years of the ups and downs involved with being in a punk rock band, we still like to think, as most artists do, that we are moving forward and hopefully retain the same enthusiasm and motivations that we had when starting out as kids in our teens and early 20’s. BUT, having said that – when this opportunity was offered to us it just seemed like too much *fun* to pass up…our last-minute ‘old skool’ show in London last summer was off the hook…so we threw it out to the people that know us best – you guys, ‘the fans’ if you will, and the response was really inspiring – not to mention humbling. SO we decided, why not? Let’s go for it.”