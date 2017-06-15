The Cribs tease new music

The new release is expected to form part of the follow-up to 2015's 'For All My Sisters'

The Cribs have announced that they will release new music tomorrow (June 16), sparking speculation that a new album may be on the horizon.

The Wakefield trio have been working on the follow-up to 2015’s ‘For All My Sisters’ in the past year, with the Jarmans brothers teeing up their next project earlier this month with the release of the Steve Albini-produced single ‘In Your Palace’.

While The Cribs are yet to officially announce either the title or release date of their forthcoming seventh studio album, it now appears that the band will release at least one new song from the project on Friday.

Taking to their social media platforms this evening (June 15), the band have posted a short teaser clip of an animated turntable featuring a brief burst of audio from the as-yet-unreleased track. The video also flashes up the promising message of ‘New Music Friday’.

Watch the clip below.

The Cribs recently completed a UK tour in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their third album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’, which celebrated the milestone on May 21.

The band were also recently the subject of a special exhibition in their hometown’s Wakefield Museum. The band commented on Twitter that the exhibition was “pretty fucking cool. We feel very honoured.”